Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,257,373 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,257,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,193,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,262,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,050,000 after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,818 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

