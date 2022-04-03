Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

NYSE NOC opened at $454.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $322.90 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.