AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $12,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $6,897,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

