Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $892.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

