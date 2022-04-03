Alison Hill Purchases 3,559 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider Alison Hill purchased 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,755.14 ($11,468.61).

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £199.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. UIL Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 214.86 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. UIL’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

