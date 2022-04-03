Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Richard A. Cross Sells 1,592 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $17,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.