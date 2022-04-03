Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Richard A. Cross Sells 1,592 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $17,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

