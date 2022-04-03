Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $142.63 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alamo Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

