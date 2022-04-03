Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKBA. Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.