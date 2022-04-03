Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $248.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.09.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.