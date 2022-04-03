Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

