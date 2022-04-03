Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $994.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Agilysys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

