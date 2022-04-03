Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $59.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $660.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Agenus by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 485,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.