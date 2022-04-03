Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

