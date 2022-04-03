AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Market Cap Hits $283,969.09

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $283,969.09 and $9,025.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.22 or 0.07529095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.93 or 1.00219804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00054174 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

