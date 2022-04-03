Aeternity (AE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and $1.64 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 398,683,878 coins and its circulating supply is 352,862,934 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

