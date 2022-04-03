AerCap (NYSE:AER) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.13.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in AerCap by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.