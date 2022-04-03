AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.