Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADYYF. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,375.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,029.80 on Friday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,509.20 and a 12-month high of $3,300.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,980.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,493.04.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

