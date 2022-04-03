Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADYYF. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,375.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,029.80 on Friday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,509.20 and a 12-month high of $3,300.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,980.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,493.04.

About Adyen (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

