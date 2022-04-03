Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.33). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 797,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,432. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

