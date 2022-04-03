Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

