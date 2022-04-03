Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $156.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.07. 307,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,163. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

