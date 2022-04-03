ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of ADTRAN worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,246,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.77 million, a P/E ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

