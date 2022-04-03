AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

ADTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Genuity Capital assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

