Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.24.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $458.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.78 and its 200 day moving average is $557.82. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

