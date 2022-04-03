Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:AE opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.
