Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AE opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

