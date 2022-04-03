Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.04 or 0.07529570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00272624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00814471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00099254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013233 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.13 or 0.00464065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00389949 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.