Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Receives GBX 259.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.29 ($3.40).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 9,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,961.65). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($130,593.92). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792.

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.80) on Thursday. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

