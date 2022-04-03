Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $118.58 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

