AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.12 on April 28th

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.1187 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

