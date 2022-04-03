AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAON. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. AAON has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $32,481,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $26,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AAON by 5,472.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

