A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

