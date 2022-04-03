$970.22 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will report $970.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.70 million to $989.90 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

