$875.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will report $875.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $891.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

NLSN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,341,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

