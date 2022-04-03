7,614 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

