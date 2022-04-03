747 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $263.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $238.14 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.60.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

