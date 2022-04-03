$69.97 Million in Sales Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.75 million. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $50.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $314.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $316.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $369.63 million, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $373.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

STKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $338.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

