5,325 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG opened at $138.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

