5,250 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $68.86.

