52,000 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

