4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,840.90

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,840.90 ($37.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,855 ($37.40). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,835 ($37.14), with a volume of 46,106 shares.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,980 ($39.04).

The firm has a market cap of £796.24 million and a P/E ratio of 46.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,751.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,840.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 22.99 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

