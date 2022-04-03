$480.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will announce $480.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.15 million to $485.46 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $280.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after buying an additional 375,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 249,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 2.27.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.