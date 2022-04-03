$416.17 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will report $416.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.70 million and the highest is $417.55 million. Atlas reported sales of $372.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Atlas has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

