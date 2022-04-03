$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to post $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the highest is $4.85 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.44.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.81. 2,098,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average is $160.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

