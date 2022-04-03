$362.60 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will announce sales of $362.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.72 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $360.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 562,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,162. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

