$342.67 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will report sales of $342.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $348.64 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

PNFP stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.10. 422,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

