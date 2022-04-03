3,265 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FirstService by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSV. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $173.66. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $130.56 and a 52-week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

