3,233 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

