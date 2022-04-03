$32.75 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to report $32.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $29.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $164.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.36 million, with estimates ranging from $237.76 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,429. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

