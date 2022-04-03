$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.
Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.
In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ball (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BLL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.