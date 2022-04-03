$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.