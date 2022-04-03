27,900 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Kohl’s stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

